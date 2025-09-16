Sergio Hudson Brings a Cultural Homecoming to Spring/Summer 2026 with Love Island’s Olandria on the Runway

For Spring/Summer 2026, Sergio Hudson delivered a collection that felt both like a homecoming and a renewal of the house’s DNA. Drawing from African heritage and his own established codes, Hudson unveiled a lineup rich in color, texture, and glamour — a vision that celebrated both roots and reinvention.

At the heart of the collection was custom mud cloth digitally reworked from traditional textiles, then splashed across the runway in pop art hues.

These bold prints set the tone for jewel-toned silks, embroidered velvets, and evening wear drenched in intricate handwork. The effect was celebratory yet grounded — a modern nod to African influence without literal interpretation.

Hudson balanced these statements with the brand’s signatures: sharply tailored suiting (expanded this season to menswear), cinched waists, and sculptural silhouettes that easily transition from spring to fall. Vibrant yellows and turquoise were tempered by deep teal and oxblood, creating a palette that felt both daring and wearable.

“Returning to roots really has a double meaning for me,” Hudson shared. “There’s African influence in the prints and the fabrications, but it’s also about going back to the bright colors and sharp tailoring the brand has always been known for. I wanted to play with glamorous fabrics and bold hues, to bring some light and joy into the world at a time that feels so heavy. A lot of that inspiration comes from my clients — these incredible women who are persevering with such strength and grace right now, they fuel the spirit of this collection.”

The runway also featured a surprise moment when Love Island star Olandria made her debut, strutting in Sergio Hudson’s powerful designs and underscoring the brand’s reach beyond fashion into pop culture.

The show further introduced a capsule collaboration with Esor Marie, blending Sergio Hudson’s refined power dressing with Esor Marie’s fresh aesthetic. Together, the pieces underscored Hudson’s ability to merge heritage, luxury, and cultural pride into one cohesive statement.

The Sergio Hudson Spring/Summer 2026 Collection will be available this spring at sergiohudson.com and through select retailers.

📸: Kohl Murdock for Moment Dept