Top 5 Best Dressed at the 2026 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards: Zendaya in Cache, Olandria in Sergio Hudson, Ryan Destiny in Givenchy, and More

The 2026 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards brought together some of the most influential women in entertainment, and the red carpet delivered a range of memorable fashion moments. From sculptural florals and shimmering metallic gowns to modern tailoring, the annual luncheon once again proved to be a showcase for standout style.

To determine the Top 5 Best Dressed, we looked at the response from readers and followers—ranking the looks based on the number of likes each received on our social platforms.

Here are the five looks that resonated the most

Zendaya in Cache

Zendaya wore a white vintage-inspired Cache mini dress featuring ruched draping, a thigh-high slit, and a dramatic floral appliqué cascading down the bodice in white and gold. The dress carries a notable fashion history—famously worn by Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in Sex and the City: The Movie in 2008, and itself a replicated version of the original Eugene Alexander dress worn by Whitney Houston on the cover of LIFE magazine in 1987.

Styled by Law Roach, the look was paired with pointed white Christian Louboutin pumps and a short curled hairstyle that kept the focus on the sculptural floral detail.

Olandria in Sergio Hudson

Olandria wore a gold Sergio Hudson Resort 2026 sequined gown featuring long sleeves and a plunging neckline. The fitted column silhouette emphasized the shimmering metallic texture of the fabric, creating a sleek and streamlined red carpet look. The look was styled by The Reismans.

Chelley in Fanci Club

Chelley wore a cream Fanci Club halter dress featuring a deep plunge neckline and a structured corset bodice that transitioned into a voluminous skirt silhouette. The tailored construction balanced soft volume with sculptural structure, creating a modern red carpet look. She paired the dress with white pointed-toe pumps and delicate jewelry.

Zinzi Coogler in Donna Karan

Zinzi Coogler attended the luncheon alongside her husband, filmmaker Ryan Coogler, wearing a champagne Donna Karan sequin column gown. The sleeveless silhouette featured subtle shimmer and soft draping across the bodice, creating an understated yet elegant look for the daytime event.

Ryan Destiny in Givenchy

Ryan Destiny stepped out in a white Givenchy shirt-style dress featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline, voluminous sleeves, and a belted waist. The high slit and structured tailoring balanced classic shirting with a modern red carpet silhouette.

Scroll on for even more notable looks from the event.

Chloe Bailey in Harris Reed

Halle Bailey in Cult Gaia

Coco Jones in Tony Ward

Marsai Martin in Phan Huy

Who had your favorite look of the event?

Images: Getty