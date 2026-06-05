Madonna Performs in Custom Dolce & Gabbana at “Grindr Presents: Madonna LIVE in New York”

Madonna made a dramatic style statement while performing at “Grindr Presents: Madonna LIVE in New York,” an exclusive event held in Times Square on June 4, 2026.

For the occasion, the music icon wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that combined the house’s signature sensuality with theatrical glamour. The look featured a pink chiffon teddy trimmed with delicate lace detailing designed to accentuate the waist. A satin and lace waist cincher was layered over a light blue satin balconette bra, creating a striking contrast of color and texture.

Madonna completed the look with long pink tulle gloves layered over lace fingerless gloves, while sheer tulle hold-up stockings finished with lace trims added to the lingerie-inspired aesthetic.

Styled by Saint Rita, the custom ensemble embodied Madonna’s fearless approach to fashion, blending vintage boudoir influences with contemporary stage glamour. The singer has long been known for pushing boundaries through both music and style, and this latest Dolce & Gabbana creation continued that tradition.

The exclusive Times Square performance drew fans from across New York City, with Madonna once again proving that she remains one of fashion and entertainment’s most enduring style icons.

Photo Credit: Madonna / Alex Antonioni/John Pascarella