Look of the Month July 2026: Cardi B at Couture, Beyonce at Yankees Stadium, Zendaya in Schiaparelli, and More!

July was a month filled with unforgettable fashion moments, from the runways of Paris Haute Couture to concert stages and stylish city streets. After thousands of votes from the Fashion Bomb Daily community, Cardi B claimed the top spot as our Look of the Month winner, thanks to an incredible run of couture looks that cemented her status as one of fashion’s boldest risk-takers.

Take a look at who else made our list below:

1.Cardi B in Couture

Throughout Haute Couture Fashion Week, Cardi delivered one jaw-dropping look after another, embracing dramatic silhouettes, intricate embellishments, and impeccable craftsmanship. Among her standout moments were breathtaking creations by Georges Hobeika, archival Mugler, and several other couture houses that made Paris her personal runway. With every appearance, Cardi reminded us why she’s become one of fashion’s most exciting front-row stars.

2.Beyonce at Jay Z’s 30th Anniversary Concert

Coming in second was Beyoncé, proving once again that true style doesn’t always require couture. The superstar captivated fans with a refreshingly understated look while attending a Yankees game, pairing a simple white tee with classic Levi’s jeans and Timberland boots. Effortless, timeless, and undeniably cool, the look resonated with fans who appreciated its authenticity and accessibility.

3. Zendaya in Schiaparelli Couture

Zendaya and stylist Law Roach have been bringing the fashion to Zendaya’s summer sweep of press appearances and red carpets, but her Schiaparelli ensemble rose to the top as one of her most liked looks.

Not only was it exquisite, it also famously debuted on the runway in Paris hours before it appeared at the Spiderman: Brandy New Day London premiere. Both Law and Zendaya have shown a commitment to style that is unmatched, and has us all collectively looking forward to the next look.

4. Simone Biles In Custom Eman Alajlan Gold Gown

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens brought old Hollywood glamour to the 2026 ESPY Awards, coordinating in rich, complementary tones for the star-studded evening. Biles stunned in a custom gold silk gown from Eman Alajlan, featuring a strapless sweetheart neckline, a draped bodice, and a dramatic high-low skirt with a voluminous train. She completed the look with Le Silla heels and a diamond necklace, keeping the accessories elegant and understated against the gown’s striking metallic sheen.



That does it!

From couture masterpieces to elevated everyday dressing, July reminded us that great style comes in many forms. Whether making headlines in Paris, owning the front row, or keeping it classic courtside, these women delivered some of the month’s most talked-about fashion moments.

What do you think? Which look was your fave?

Photo Credit: Salvatore DeMaio,