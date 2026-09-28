Best Dressed at the 2026 MTV VMA’s : Olandria in Man Made Skins, Chloe Bailey in Idan Cohen, Teyana Taylor in Zuhair Murad, and More!

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet delivered a night of sculptural couture, sheer lace, and high-shine metallics.

Here are the stars who dressed best.

Olandria takes the top spot in an Man Made Skins Spring/Summer 2026 gown, styled by the Resimans. Fresh from Milan Fashion Week, she arrived in a lace-up corseted mermaid silhouette in rich brown, finished with red beaded trim and ruffle detailing. It was a precise, fashion-forward look and the standout of the carpet.

Chloe Bailey shimmered in a nude Idan Cohen gown covered in mirror and crystal embellishment, styled by Jason Rembert. The long-sleeved, sheer silhouette featured a dramatic keyhole cutout at the bust and a sculpted beaded bra. Geometric mirrored panels traced the waist and skirt. She wore her locs in a sculpted updo with blonde face-framing pieces and completed the look with a diamond cross pendant.

Aniya Harvey sparkled in a silver embellished halter mini dress from Maria Harper Designs. Crystal fringe swung from the hem, and another strand draped from a sculpted shoulder appliqué. Silver ankle-strap sandals and a high updo kept the focus on the beadwork.

Teyana Taylor went full drama in Zuhair Murad Fall/Winter 2026 Couture. The black sheer lace gown was beaded throughout and cut with a plunging neckline and a velvet belt. Ostrich feather trim lined the cuffs and the hem.

Normani wore Robert Wun Fall/Winter 2025 Couture. The gown paired a metallic gold-bronze bodice and matching gloves with a sculptural leaf appliqué at the shoulder. A black pleated mermaid skirt fanned out into a dramatic train.

Tyla wore Mowalola Summer 2027, a snake-print bra top and matching pencil skirt in shades of blue. She added a coordinating snake-print choker and pointed pumps.

What waist? Jojo showed off her svelte figure wearing a Nue Studio bejeweled bra and an embellished skirt.

Bebe Rexha channeled gothic romance in Dreaming Elie Fall/Winter 2026 ready-to-wear. The black lace corset gown had a tulle overlay and lace-up thigh-high boots. She accessorized with Loree Rodkin jewelry, including a diamond cross pendant, and Jimmy Choo heels. Timothy Luke styled the look.

Raye sparkled in Georges Hobeika Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026. The sheer gown was covered in champagne and silver beading, with a cowl bodice trimmed in pearl fringe and a halter neckline. Sculpted burgundy waves and a red lip gave it old Hollywood glamour.

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