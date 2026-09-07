Teyana Taylor Shows Off Her Double Dutch Skills at TEY Foundation Event

Teyana Taylor brought New York City street culture full circle recently, showing off her double Dutch skills at an event celebrating the launch of her new nonprofit, the TEY Foundation.

The organization’s name draws from the meaning behind Taylor’s own name, standing for “Time Evolves You.” The foundation’s official launch took place during the Teyana Takeover at the legendary Dyckman Basketball tournament, paired with a back-to-school giveaway. ￼ Dyckman Park, founded in 1990 by Kenneth Stevens, Omar Booth, and Michael Jenkins, has deep roots in Washington Heights and Inwood streetball culture, and Taylor has been attending the tournament since she was a young girl growing up in Harlem. ￼

The foundation is centered on the idea that growth is never meant to stop ￼, reflecting Taylor’s own journey and her commitment to giving back to the community that shaped her.

🎥 @therealnicoleeeeee