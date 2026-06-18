Alicia Keys, Yung Miami, Mary J. Blige, Teyana Taylor, and More Celebrities Celebrate the New York Knicks Championship Parade in NYC

New York City came alive on June 18, 2026, as fans and celebrities alike took to the streets to celebrate the New York Knicks’ first NBA Championship.

The ticker tape parade drew a host of familiar faces, all showing up in style to honor the historic win.

Alicia Keys performed her iconic anthem “Empire State of Mind” at the celebration, wearing a Pelle Pelle Knicks leather jacket and black leather pants — a fitting tribute to the city she has long called home.

Yung Miami performed at the parade alongside Mary J. Blige and Teyana Taylor, with all three rocking coordinating white and orange fan-inspired looks to show their Knicks pride.

First Lady of New York Ramas Duwaji also made a memorable style moment, wearing a custom upcycled Knicks T-shirt dress by CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist Claire Sullivan while attending the championship celebration with Mayor Mamdani.

Who had your favorite look from the event?

Photo Credit: Reproduction