You Ask, We Answer! Rihanna Wore Vintage 1984 Comme des Garçons Gray Cover Up Dess in Barbados With Kids RZA, Riot, and Rocki

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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You ask, We Answer! @icon.mo_ asked, “Deets on the coverup.” @thedivoss added, “Can you all please find this ensemble Rihanna is wearing?!? Not sure if it’s a dress, a swimsuit cover up or lounge wear! But it’s CUTE & SEXY!”

90 You Ask We Answer Rihanna Wore Vintage 1984 Comme Des Garcons Gray Cover Up Dess In Barbados With Kids RZA Riot And Rocki

Rihanna was spotted in Barbados with her children RZA, Riot, and Rocki Irish wearing a grey off-the-shoulder piece from Comme des Garçons’ Spring/Summer 1984 collection. The draped, asymmetrical silhouette featured a raw-edged hem and cutout detailing at the waist, sourced from Archive Vintage and styled by Nini Style.

You Ask We Answer Rihanna Wore Vintage 1984 Comme Des Garcons Gray Cover Up Dess In Barbados With Kids RZA Riot And Rocki
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3 You Ask We Answer Rihanna Wore Vintage 1984 Comme Des Garcons Gray Cover Up Dess In Barbados With Kids RZA Riot And Rocki
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The singer and mogul kept the look casual and relaxed, pairing the vintage piece with layered gold jewelry as she spent time with her three kids on the island.

5 You Ask We Answer Rihanna Wore Vintage 1984 Comme Des Garcons Gray Cover Up Dess In Barbados With Kids RZA Riot And Rocki
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Rihanna a mom is super hot!

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What do you think?

Photos: Charlie Pitt, Sandy Pitt

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