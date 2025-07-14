Rihanna Wears Custom YSL, Sons RZA and Riot Rock Custom Dior Men at The Smurfs LA Movie Premiere

Rihanna made a stunning appearance at The Smurfs Movie premiere in Los Angeles, stepping onto the blue carpet in a custom Saint Laurent look.

Her outfit featured a sheer lace bustier paired with a voluminous brown satin skirt and an oversized leather jacket, showcasing her signature high-fashion edge with a touch of maternal elegance.

Joining her were her two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, both dressed in custom Dior Men looks designed by Jonathan Anderson. RZA wore a pink tie, white shirt, and cargo trousers reminiscent of the Spring 2025 runway, while little Riot donned a tweed jacket, white cargo shorts, and black lace-up shoes—a mini version of a standout Dior menswear look.

This fashionable family moment turned heads and captured hearts, as Rihanna and her boys effortlessly merged high fashion with red carpet charm. From custom YSL to pint-sized Dior runway recreations, the trio continues to raise the bar on stylish family outings.

Images: Getty