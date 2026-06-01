Jay-Z Debuted a New Afro and Wore a Fear of God Look at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia (It Took Him 4 Days to Comb Out His Locs)

Jay-Z made his return to the Roots Picnic stage in Philadelphia and brought more than just his catalog — he brought a brand new look.

The rapper and mogul debuted a full afro, a notable departure from the locs he wore for years. According to reports, loctician Letisia Ravelo spent four days and four bottles of Cecred to comb out Jay-Z’s locs ahead of the new style. The fresh afro turned as many heads as the performance itself.

On the style front, Jay-Z kept it sharp and understated in an all-black Fear of God ensemble, styled by longtime collaborator June Ambrose. The look — consisting of an oversized utility jacket and coordinating pieces — was effortlessly cool against the electric stage lighting, proving that even at a festival, Jay-Z moves with intention.

Together, the hair and the fit sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans and fashion observers alike weighing in on the rapper’s new era aesthetic.

Hot! Or Hmm..?

Photo Credit: The Real Nicoleeeeee