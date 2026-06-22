Beyonce Combs Out Jay-Z’s Locs Into an Afro for His Philadelphia Concert in New Viral CECRED Video

Beyoncé and Jay-Z gave fans an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the rapper’s hair journey in a new video shared on CÉCRED’s YouTube channel.

In the clip, Beyoncé served as narrator and vlogger, documenting the process of combing out Jay-Z’s wicks into a full Afro ahead of his Philadelphia concert. The video offered a personal glimpse into the couple’s life while simultaneously spotlighting CÉCRED, Beyoncé’s hair care brand.

The video quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the tender moment between the two music icons.

Watch the full video on CÉCRED’s YouTube channel.

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Credit: Cecred