Ari Fletcher and Keyshia Ka’oir Both Wore the Same $500 Jean Paul Gaultier Bicolor Playsuit — Who Wore It Better?

Posted by The Fashion Bomb Staff
Posted on

When it comes to fashion, a repeat look is not a fashion faux pas — it is an opportunity. And both Ari Fletcher and Keyshia Ka’oir made the most of theirs in the same $500 Jean Paul Gaultier bicolor long-sleeve playsuit.

The burgundy, white, and yellow color-blocked style features the brand’s signature graphic construction and a fitted silhouette that leaves little to the imagination. It is the kind of piece that demands confidence — and both women delivered.

90 Ari Fletcher And Keyshia Kaoir Both Wore The Same 500 Jean Paul Gaultier Bicolor Playsuit Who Wore It Better

Keyshia Ka’oir, known for her bold fashion choices, wore the playsuit with a diamond choker and a Hermes Himalayan bag, leaning into an edgy, high-fashion aesthetic. The accessories elevated the look with a luxe, polished finish.

Ari Fletcher, who recently attended Summer Walker’s concert, styled the same piece with voluminous curly hair and strappy lace-up heels, bringing a more glam, nightlife-ready energy to the ensemble. The styling contrast was notable — where Keyshia went sleek, Ari went full glam.

1 Ari Fletcher And Keyshia Kaoir Both Wore The Same 500 Jean Paul Gaultier Bicolor Playsuit Who Wore It Better
2 Ari Fletcher And Keyshia Kaoir Both Wore The Same 500 Jean Paul Gaultier Bicolor Playsuit Who Wore It Better

Both interpretations worked, proving that great style is all in the details.

The Jean Paul Gaultier bicolor playsuit retails for $500 and is available at jeanpaulgaultier.com.

So, the question remains — who wore it better?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Related Articles