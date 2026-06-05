Ari Fletcher and Keyshia Ka’oir Both Wore the Same $500 Jean Paul Gaultier Bicolor Playsuit — Who Wore It Better?

When it comes to fashion, a repeat look is not a fashion faux pas — it is an opportunity. And both Ari Fletcher and Keyshia Ka’oir made the most of theirs in the same $500 Jean Paul Gaultier bicolor long-sleeve playsuit.

The burgundy, white, and yellow color-blocked style features the brand’s signature graphic construction and a fitted silhouette that leaves little to the imagination. It is the kind of piece that demands confidence — and both women delivered.

Keyshia Ka’oir, known for her bold fashion choices, wore the playsuit with a diamond choker and a Hermes Himalayan bag, leaning into an edgy, high-fashion aesthetic. The accessories elevated the look with a luxe, polished finish.

Ari Fletcher, who recently attended Summer Walker’s concert, styled the same piece with voluminous curly hair and strappy lace-up heels, bringing a more glam, nightlife-ready energy to the ensemble. The styling contrast was notable — where Keyshia went sleek, Ari went full glam.

Both interpretations worked, proving that great style is all in the details.

The Jean Paul Gaultier bicolor playsuit retails for $500 and is available at jeanpaulgaultier.com.

So, the question remains — who wore it better?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction