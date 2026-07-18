Beyoncé Steps Out in Custom Luar Yankees-Inspired Look for Jay-Z’s 30th Anniversary After-Party

Beyoncé brought custom style to Jay-Z’s 30th anniversary after-party, tapping Luar for a personalized take on New York Yankees fandom.

The custom look nodded to the team’s iconic pinstripes and logo, reworked into a fashion-forward silhouette that fit the celebratory, hometown energy of the night. Stylist Ty Hunter pulled the ensemble together for the outing.

Her glam team completed the moment with hair by Neal Farinah using Cecred hair products, and makeup by Kole_mua.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Roc Nation