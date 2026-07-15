The Best Looks From “The Odyssey” NYC Premiere: Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o & Anne Hathaway

Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film “The Odyssey” brought out a wave of striking red carpet moments at its New York premiere, with stars embracing dramatic silhouettes, sculptural details, and old Hollywood glamour.

Zendaya commanded attention in a winged gown from Matières Fécales, featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline, a thigh-high slit, and cascading feather wings that trailed into a dramatic train. The strapless design was paired with sparkling drop earrings, keeping the focus on the architectural nature of the gown itself.

Charlize Theron opted for a more tailored take on the evening, arriving in a plunging cream Dior blazer dress. The piece was cinched with an oversized bow at the waist and finished with white platform heels, offering a sleek contrast to the more voluminous gowns on the carpet.

Lupita Nyong’o brought old Hollywood glamour to the step and repeat in a gold lace strapless gown from Nicholas Oakwell Couture, elevating the look with a diamond and pearl choker and a graphic printed clutch for a pop of color against the metallic fabric.

Anne Hathaway, currently expecting, glowed in a flowing Prada gown featuring a crystal-embellished crossover halter bodice and a pleated ivory skirt that moved beautifully on the carpet. The empire waist design elegantly complemented her pregnancy while maintaining the evening’s polished, formal energy.

Together, the looks showcased a range of interpretations on modern red carpet glamour, from feathered drama to structured tailoring.

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