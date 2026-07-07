Zendaya Stuns in Jacquemus, Schiaparelli, Valentino, and Archival Givenchy for “The Odyssey” Press Tour

Zendaya is no stranger to a fashion moment, but her press tour for “The Odyssey” may have just set a new standard.

The actress and style icon worked with longtime stylist Law Roach to deliver four back-to-back looks that spanned couture runways, red carpet premieres, and archival fashion history. Here is a breakdown of every look.

Jacquemus

Zendaya kicked off the press tour in a Jacquemus look that set the tone for what was to come — a precise, fashion-forward choice that balanced minimalism with impact.

Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026

For the London premiere, Zendaya stepped out in look 30 from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026 collection — a white sculptural bodysuit with a cascading crystal fringe skirt that had debuted on the Paris runway just hours earlier. The look was a testament to the seamless coordination between stylist and House, proving that couture and red carpet can exist in the same breath.

Valentino Fall/Winter 2026 RTW

Later that same day in London, Zendaya changed into a sage green draped Valentino Fall/Winter 2026 ready-to-wear gown featuring floral appliqué straps and a deep cutout bodice. As Law Roach himself noted, “there’s always another dress.” Two looks in one day — and both landed.

Archival Givenchy Spring/Summer 1997 Couture by Alexander McQueen

For the Paris photocall, Zendaya reached into fashion history, wearing an archival Givenchy Spring/Summer 1997 Couture look originally designed by Alexander McQueen during his tenure at the House. The white structured long-sleeve gown with dramatic bell sleeves was paired with a sculptural gold filigree Philip Treacy face mask and crown headpiece — a combination that stopped the internet in its tracks. The look was equal parts regal and otherworldly, a perfect closing statement for one of the most talked-about press tours in recent memory.

Which look was your favorite?

Images: Getty