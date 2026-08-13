You Ask, We Answer: Michelle Obama Wore White Sergio Hudson Jacket and Dress to Interview Megan Thee Stallion

You ask, we answer! @DrKarenDDS writes, “You guys always know all the things! I am in love with Madam First Lady’s outfit!! Where is it from?”

Michelle Obama sat down with Megan Thee Stallion for an episode of her podcast wearing a cropped silk faille utility jacket and matching skirt from the Sergio Hudson Collection Spring 2026 line, styled by Meredith Koop. The white set featured a structured silhouette with a statement holographic belt at the waist, paired with strappy heels and gold hoop earrings.

Megan Thee Stallion opted for an off-the-shoulder cream sweater dress by Sara Wong for her appearance on the podcast. The oversized knit featured a lace-paneled design and was worn with a studded belt and white heeled sandals.

Hot or not? Let us know what you think of both looks in the comments.

Photos/Video: IMO Podcast