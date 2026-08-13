You Ask, We Answer: Michelle Obama Wore White Sergio Hudson Jacket and Dress to Interview Megan Thee Stallion

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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You ask, we answer! @DrKarenDDS writes, “You guys always know all the things! I am in love with Madam First Lady’s outfit!! Where is it from?

Michelle Obama sat down with Megan Thee Stallion for an episode of her podcast wearing a cropped silk faille utility jacket and matching skirt from the Sergio Hudson Collection Spring 2026 line, styled by Meredith Koop. The white set featured a structured silhouette with a statement holographic belt at the waist, paired with strappy heels and gold hoop earrings.

4 You Ask We Answer Michelle Obama Wore Sergio Hudson To Interview Megan Thee Stallion
You Ask We Answer Michelle Obama Wore Sergio Hudson To Interview Megan Thee Stallion IMG 0503

Megan Thee Stallion opted for an off-the-shoulder cream sweater dress by Sara Wong for her appearance on the podcast. The oversized knit featured a lace-paneled design and was worn with a studded belt and white heeled sandals.

1 You Ask We Answer Michelle Obama Wore Sergio Hudson To Interview Megan Thee Stallion

Hot or not? Let us know what you think of both looks in the comments.

Photos/Video: IMO Podcast

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