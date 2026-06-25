Zendaya Wears Giorgio Armani, John Galliano, and a Vintage Spider-Man Tee on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Press Tour

Zendaya is on press tour, and her fashion game is fully activated.

As she makes her way across Europe promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the actress and style icon has been delivering one considered look after another, with stylist Law Roach orchestrating every move.

Rome: Giorgio Armani SS1990

At the Rome evening photocall, Zendaya arrived in a gown from Giorgio Armani’s Spring/Summer 1990 collection — a sheer, beaded piece featuring an intricate spiderweb pattern that served as a nod to the film itself. Paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and her signature finger-wave updo, the look was equal parts archival fashion history and red carpet theater. Tom Holland joined her for the photocall.

Paris: Vintage Spider-Man T-Shirt

At the Paris photocall, Zendaya wore an oversized vintage Spider-Man t-shirt as a dress, styled with white Christian Louboutin pumps. The ease and confidence with which she pulled off the look — dressed down in concept but executed with precision — was a testament to her singular ability to make anything feel intentional. Nabbed for only $34.99 on Ebay, her stylist Law Roach offered, “Style doesn’t always have to cost a fortune.” Indeed.

London: John Galliano SS1997 The Circus Collection

For the London photocall, Zendaya reached further into the archives, wearing a look from John Galliano’s iconic Spring/Summer 1997 Circus Collection, accessorized with Fope 1929 jewels. Galliano’s Circus collection remains one of the most celebrated runway moments of the 1990s, and seeing it resurface on a major press tour in 2026 underscored both Law Roach’s deep knowledge of fashion history and Zendaya’s rare ability to carry archival pieces with authority.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters July 29.

Which look was your favorite?