Zendaya Wore a Red Ernesto Naranjo Gown and a Black Christian Cowan Fringe Dress on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Promotional Tour in Spain

Zendaya brought her signature fashion flair to Spain as she embarked on the promotional tour for her highly anticipated film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, delivering two memorable red carpet looks styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach.

For the Spain Photocall, the actress wore a red Ernesto Naranjo gown, accessorized with Stefere jewelry and a Rolex watch. The sleek halterneck silhouette in a bold crimson hue made for a striking appearance against the film’s backdrop.

For a separate appearance on the tour, Zendaya opted for a black Christian Cowan strapless fringe gown, pairing the dramatic look with black pointed-toe pumps and drop earrings.

Both looks are bomb, but which is your fave?

Photo Credit: Getty Images