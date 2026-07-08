Cardi B Stuns at Paris Couture Week in Rahul Mishra, Striped Jean Paul Gaultier, Snake Print David Koma, Red Robert Wun, and More!

Cardi B descended on Paris Haute Couture Week 2026 and made it very clear that she had no intention of blending in.

The rapper and style icon delivered look after look during her time in the French capital, working with her team to pull from some of the most talked-about Houses on the couture calendar. Here is a breakdown of every moment.

Rahul Mishra

Cardi kicked off her Paris Couture Week run in Rahul Mishra, one of the most celebrated Indian designers on the Paris Haute Couture calendar, known for his breathtaking hand-embroidered, nature-inspired creations. The intricate, sculptural look was a masterclass in craftsmanship and a perfect opening statement for her week in Paris.

Rowen Rose

She grabbed dinner at Siena restaurant wearing a lilac Rowen Rose polo dress and Christian Louboutin heels. Hot!

Jean Paul Gaultier

Never one to shy away from a bold print, Cardi stepped out in a striped Jean Paul Gaultier catsuit that felt like a love letter to the House’s irreverent DNA. The look commanded attention and delivered on every level.

David Koma

For an outing at the Messika party, Cardi turned to David Koma, opting for a snake print look that balanced edge with glamour — a combination she has made her signature.

Georges Chakra

Perhaps the most talked-about moment of Cardi’s Paris week came when she was spotted wearing a look straight from the Georges Chakra Couture Fall/Winter 2026/27 runway — mere hours after it had debuted in the gilded salon of Karl Lagerfeld’s former mansion. The immediacy of the moment was a testament to the House’s red carpet power and Cardi’s ability to turn a runway look into a cultural event.

Robert Wun

Cardi closed out her Paris Couture Week run in ravishing red, stepping out in a runway couture gown by Robert Wun that stopped the internet in its tracks. Draped, dramatic, and unmistakably Cardi, the look was a perfect final statement for one of the most memorable celebrity fashion weeks in recent memory.

Cardi B at Paris Couture Week was not just a fashion moment — it was a declaration. She showed up, showed out, and reminded the world exactly why she belongs in the front row of every major House in the city.

Photo Credit: Fashion Bomb Daily