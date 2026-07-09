Celia Kritharioti Unveils “Frozen Eden” for Fall 2026 Couture, and Jennifer Lopez Stops the Show Before It Even Starts

Celia Kritharioti closed out Paris Haute Couture Week with a collection as dramatic as its guest list. Titled “Frozen Eden,” the Fall 2026 show transformed the designer’s Place Vendôme venue into a glittering, snow-covered fantasy, but the real spectacle started before a single model hit the runway.

Scheduled for 10am, the show sat delayed for nearly an hour as photographers and editors waited inside the intimate space. The holdup? Jennifer Lopez. The superstar didn’t arrive until around 11am, and when she did, paparazzi scrambled for a shot in the tight quarters, turning the front row into its own kind of runway moment.

Once the show finally began, it was clear the wait was, at least visually, worth it. Guests sat on faux snow beneath trees dripping in icicles, a striking contrast to the real Paris summer heat outside. Kritharioti’s concept followed an “eclectic game of hide and seek between shadow and light,” and the collection delivered on that promise scene by scene.

Models walked in crystal-embellished gowns, frosted lashes, and hair dusted with fake snow, channeling an ice-princess mood built for cooler climates. Velvet, feathers, and fringe moved through a palette of black, white, gold, teal, and red, while some faces were adorned with jewels in place of traditional makeup.

Sheer, lace-heavy silhouettes made a strong showing too, including a standout snake-inspired dress that had the room talking. Silver-plate embellishments caught the light with every step, and the drama extended to the runway itself — snow was deep enough that more than one model lost a shoe mid-walk.

The show closed with snow falling over the finale, a fittingly theatrical send-off for a collection built entirely around the idea of a frozen fairytale.

What do you think?

Check out some street style from the show below: