Manish Malhotra Debuts Fall 2026 “Maa” Collection at Paris Haute Couture Week

Manish Malhotra made his Paris Haute Couture Week debut, closing out the third day of shows with a collection that doubled as a deeply personal tribute. Titled “Maa,” the collection was dedicated to Malhotra’s late mother, and the show opened to the sound of a heartbeat playing over the runway, setting an emotional, intimate tone before a single look appeared.

The collection was structured in four acts. It opened with “Cocoon – The Nurturing Heart,” where sculptural silhouettes, rounded volumes, and architectural balloon forms evoked the earliest stages of life, turning couture into both structure and shelter. From there, “Bond – The Knots of Life” softened the silhouettes, with fluid drapery and layered construction reflecting the invisible connection between mother and child. The third act, “Becoming – Finding My Voice,” put craftsmanship at the center, reinterpreting Indian artisanal traditions including vintage salli embroidery, taban sequins, zardozi, resham, and crystal work through precision tailoring and architectural corsetry. The collection culminated in “Abundance – In Full Bloom,” with monumental gowns and richly embellished surfaces representing legacy passed between generations.

The collection moved through a palette of blush pink, cream, coral, gold, red, and white, built around rich velvet, floral appliqués, fringe, cording, and bow detailing. Several gowns featured braided cord and rope treatments wrapped sculpturally around the body, while strong-shouldered cocoon coats and exaggerated silhouettes gave the collection an architectural, almost otherworldly quality. Sea-creature-inspired shapes and dimensional florals appeared throughout, alongside statement jewelry moments — ornate earrings and delicate head jewels — that anchored nearly every look in old-world glamour. Personal references were woven throughout: the blush and rose hues were inspired by Malhotra’s mother, floral motifs drew from her favorite blooms, and jewelry-inspired embellishments served as intimate expressions of remembrance.

The emotional core of the collection came through most clearly in a gown embroidered with sculptural figures depicting mother-and-child embraces, a direct nod to the collection’s dedication. Elsewhere, a red floral gown paired with a matching coat stood out as one of the show’s most striking moments, balancing drama with wearability. As an extension of the collection, Manish Malhotra High Jewellery presented sculptural pieces built from monumental diamonds, rubies, kunzites, rubellites, and rare sapphires, echoing the collection’s celebration of motherhood.

Beyond the craftsmanship, the show carried historic weight for Malhotra himself. This first couture presentation on the Paris schedule marks a milestone in a career that began in Bollywood costume design decades ago, before he launched his own label in 2005. His collection joined a lineup that included Zuhair Murad and other established houses this season, placing his work squarely within the Paris couture conversation. For Malhotra, the show was both a personal and professional milestone: a chance to honor his mother’s memory while marking his arrival on one of fashion’s biggest stages.

See the final walk below:

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