Claire’s Life: Au Revoir Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week! Reflections on 20 Years Wearing Miss Circle, Christian Louboutin, Cartier and Hermes

Today is sadly my last day in Paris. For now.

Annie Schröter, Célébrités au défilé de mode “Celia Kritharioti” , collection Haute Couture Automne/ Hiver 2026-2027. Paris le 9 Juillet 2026. Jeremy MELLOUL/Bestimage

In just a few hours I’ll be headed back on a long flight back to the States, my oversized luggage in tow.

After 20 years of Fashion Bomb Daily, every event feels more significant. As I was sitting in the Manish Malhotra show, looking around at the grand settings, I felt a tremendous sense of gratitude. Because of your support of my little blog, I am able to enter rooms like these, and perhaps show you something that inspires you, designers you have yet to discover, or people you might like to know.

Annie Schröter, Célébrités au défilé de mode “Celia Kritharioti” , collection Haute Couture Automne/ Hiver 2026-2027. Paris le 9 Juillet 2026. Jeremy MELLOUL/Bestimage

I think it was at our 1st year anniversary that I finally showed myself on this site. Up until then, I was a headless, at first anonymous 20 something living in New York. I remember that in addition to people feeling refreshed to know who I was, someone commented about how low my dress was in the front or something like that. There will always be critics, but also those who celebrate you at every step.

I’ve learned to take the good with the bad, and realize that part of my assignment here is to be an example for other people out there who don’t always see themselves reflected in any industry they aspire to partake in.

I’m here to represent for the women, the curvy women, the women of color who love fashion, were not born into the 1%, are not singers, actors, rappers or reality stars…but still enjoy style. Whether people think they’re stylish or not!

I thank you so much for joining me on this ride. From crashing fashion week shows to front row at Haute Couture, one blog post, Instagram Post, Tik Tok Post, and You Tube Video (!) at a time.

20 years down, we’ll see how many more to go:)

Smootches!