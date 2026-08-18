Remy Ma, Mary J Blige, Azzy Milan and More Come Out in Style for Fat Joe’s Birthday Party

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Fat Joe always does it big for his birthday, and this year was no exception! Mary J Blige, Fabolous, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma, and more were in the building.

Take a look at some shots taken by @TheRealNicoleeeeee:

Remy Ma Mary J Blige Azzy Milan And More Come Out In Style For Fat Joes Birthday Party Final 23

Fat Joe was fly personified in a hot pink custom suit.

2 Remy Ma Mary J Blige Azzy Milan And More Come Out In Style For Fat Joes Birthday Party

His daughter Azzy Milan was the consummate fashionista in vintage Roberto Cavalli.

Allen Iverson Remy Ma Mary J Blige Azzy Milan And More Come Out In Style For Fat Joes Birthday Party

Allen Iverson was fresh in Gucci. Those sneakers look clean!

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Fabolous was bomb in black Balmain.

Mary J Blige Remy Ma Mary J Blige Azzy Milan And More Come Out In Style For Fat Joes Birthday Party

Mary J Blige was a vision in green Valdrin Sahiti.

6 Remy Ma Mary J Blige Azzy Milan And More Come Out In Style For Fat Joes Birthday Party

Chrissy Lampkin elevated a black on black look with Rene Caovilla sandals and a Lady Dior handbag.

Busta Rhymes Remy Ma Mary J Blige Azzy Milan And More Come Out In Style For Fat Joes Birthday Party

Busta Rhymes was dripping in beige Louis Vuitton.

10 Remy Ma Mary J Blige Azzy Milan And More Come Out In Style For Fat Joes Birthday Party

Dj Khaled was dapper in a tux.

Bevy Smith Remy Ma Mary J Blige Azzy Milan And More Come Out In Style For Fat Joes Birthday Party

Bevy Smith tipped through in an embellished mini dress and high heels.

Take a look at other attendees below:

171717 Remy Ma Mary J Blige Azzy Milan And More Come Out In Style For Fat Joes Birthday Party
Jadakiss
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Noreaga
8 Remy Ma Mary J Blige Azzy Milan And More Come Out In Style For Fat Joes Birthday Party
Dj Envy and His Daughter
3 4 Remy Ma Mary J Blige Azzy Milan And More Come Out In Style For Fat Joes Birthday Party
Remy Ma
18181818 Remy Ma Mary J Blige Azzy Milan And More Come Out In Style For Fat Joes Birthday Party
Pr Remy Ma Mary J Blige Azzy Milan And More Come Out In Style For Fat Joes Birthday Party
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Miss Lawrence

Whose look is your favorite?

@TheRealNicoleeeeee

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