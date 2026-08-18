Remy Ma, Mary J Blige, Azzy Milan and More Come Out in Style for Fat Joe’s Birthday Party

Fat Joe always does it big for his birthday, and this year was no exception! Mary J Blige, Fabolous, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma, and more were in the building.

Take a look at some shots taken by @TheRealNicoleeeeee:

Fat Joe was fly personified in a hot pink custom suit.

His daughter Azzy Milan was the consummate fashionista in vintage Roberto Cavalli.

Allen Iverson was fresh in Gucci. Those sneakers look clean!

Fabolous was bomb in black Balmain.

Mary J Blige was a vision in green Valdrin Sahiti.

Chrissy Lampkin elevated a black on black look with Rene Caovilla sandals and a Lady Dior handbag.

Busta Rhymes was dripping in beige Louis Vuitton.

Dj Khaled was dapper in a tux.

Bevy Smith tipped through in an embellished mini dress and high heels.

Take a look at other attendees below:

Jadakiss

Noreaga

Dj Envy and His Daughter

Remy Ma

Miss Lawrence

Whose look is your favorite?

@TheRealNicoleeeeee