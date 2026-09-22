Inside the 24th Annual UNCF Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon in Charlotte, Sponsored by Wells Fargo

Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene for the 24th Annual UNCF Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon, presented by Wells Fargo, held Saturday, September 19th at the Charlotte Convention Center’s Richardson Ballroom.

Now one of Charlotte’s largest annual women’s luncheon fundraisers, the event is named in honor of Dr. Maya Angelou, a longtime UNCF supporter whose belief in education inspired the luncheon’s creation. This year’s gathering aimed to raise over $550,000 to support students across North Carolina, continuing UNCF’s mission to help students get to, and through, college.

The day kicked off at 10am with shopping from local vendors, mimosas, and red carpet photos, building anticipation for the noon program.

This year’s theme centered on Beauty, Health & Wellness, brought to life through a panel discussion moderated by Ohavia Phillips-Reed, giving honorees a platform to share their journeys shaping the future of the industry.

No UNCF North Carolina luncheon is complete without Hatitude, the signature competition where guests compete for the most stylish, creative, and dramatic hats across several categories.

Now a beloved tradition spanning over two decades, Hatitude has become synonymous with the luncheon itself, turning the room into a runway of Southern glamour and personal expression.

Among the standout looks was contestant Krystal Batts, who wore an Atoir dress, Coperni bag, and Tom Ford heels, topped off with a hat she found on Etsy that she described as both classic and bold.

Check out more of our interviews below:

Thank you to Tiffany, Kennedy, and the whole UNCF Team for having us! Until Next Year!

See more photos below:

Photo Credit: @jaynextdoor / @caz.________