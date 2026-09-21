Meet Shaina Rainford, the Founder Behind Bask & Lather Co., the Haircare Brand Championing Healthy Hair From the Scalp Up

For Shaina Rainford, Bask & Lather Co. began with something deeply personal: family, hair loss, and a desire to find a solution that actually worked.

Today, that personal journey has evolved into a rapidly growing haircare company with a devoted community, a major social commerce presence, and a philosophy rooted in a refreshingly simple promise: “Grow It And Keep It Too.”

At the helm is Rainford, Founder and CEO of Bask & Lather Co., who launched the brand in 2020 after experiencing significant hair loss alongside her younger sister. Drawing inspiration from natural remedies and the Scalp Stimulator Hair Growth Oil originally created by her mother, Rainford transformed a family solution into a business centered on helping consumers nurture healthy hair and retain the length they work hard to achieve.

From a Family Remedy to a Growing Beauty Brand

Bask & Lather’s approach is centered on consistency, healthy routines and real results. Rather than treating scalp care as an afterthought, the brand encourages customers to think about the scalp as the foundation of their overall haircare regimen.

That message has resonated with consumers. Through social commerce, creator partnerships and an engaged online community, Bask & Lather has built significant demand and was recognized as a top haircare brand on TikTok Shop U.S. during both the first and second quarters of 2026.

Rainford’s entrepreneurial journey has also garnered recognition beyond beauty. According to her company biography, Bask & Lather achieved 1,400% growth between 2024 and 2025 and scaled without outside investors. Rainford was named to Inc. Magazine’s Female Founders 500 list in 2026, while Bask & Lather was recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies and selected for BeautyMatter’s 2026 FUTURE50 list.

The Bask & Lather Products to Know

At the heart of the brand is its Scalp Stimulator, one of Bask & Lather’s signature products. Made with cold-pressed oils and ingredients including rosemary and mint, hemp seed oil and grapeseed oil, the formula was created to nourish the scalp and support healthy scalp stimulation with regular use.

The Strong Hold Edge Control has also emerged as a bestseller. Formulated with ingredients including argan and castor oils, it was designed to lay and soften edges while delivering a strong hold without leaving behind white streaks. The formula works across hair textures, including natural, relaxed and 4C hair.

For additional moisture, the Stimulating Scalp & Hair Balm combines mango butter, shea butter, beeswax, grapeseed oil, jojoba oil, peppermint, rosemary, lemongrass, vitamin E and dried lavender in a targeted scalp and hair treatment.

Meanwhile, the lightweight Hair Elixir Oil focuses on sealing in moisture, helping prevent breakage and supporting length retention with Jamaican black castor oil, apricot kernel oil, jojoba oil, lavender essential oil and vitamins B, C and E.

Introducing the Scalp Therapy System

Bask & Lather is taking its scalp-first philosophy even further with its new Scalp Therapy System, bringing dedicated scalp care into every stage of wash day.

The four-step collection includes a Scalp Soothing Pre-Shampoo to soothe and detangle; a Scalp Balancing Shampoo to gently remove buildup; a Scalp Restoring Conditioner to soften and detangle; and a Scalp Moisturizing Leave-In Treatment created to provide moisture while supporting length retention.

Across the collection, formulas incorporate ingredients such as aloe vera, mint, niacinamide, babassu oil, agave extract, rosemary, biotin and silk peptides.

It’s an expansion that feels particularly aligned with what Rainford has built from the beginning. Bask & Lather isn’t simply selling the idea of longer hair; the brand is encouraging consumers to develop the routines and scalp-care practices that can help them maintain healthy hair over time.

Shaina Rainford Is Building With Purpose

What makes Rainford’s story particularly compelling is the evolution from solving a problem within her own family to creating products now used by a much larger community.

As Bask & Lather continues to expand, Rainford remains closely connected to the brand’s original mission: real people, real routines and real results.

From a mother’s homemade hair oil to a nationally recognized beauty business, Bask & Lather’s trajectory demonstrates what can happen when personal experience, community and entrepreneurship intersect.

And with its newest collection placing even greater emphasis on scalp health, the brand’s message remains consistent: growing your hair is only part of the journey. Keeping it healthy is just as important.

Learn more and shop Bask & Lather: Bask & Lather Co.