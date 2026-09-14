Fashion Bomb Daily Celebrates 20 Years The 6th Annual Bomb Fashion Show , Presented by Bask & Lather Co., Belo Records, and Beyond the Bleacherz

Twenty years after Fashion Bomb Daily first started chronicling style, the brand threw the party to prove it: the 6th annual Bomb Fashion Show, presented by Bask & Lather Co., Belo and Co Records, and Beyond the Bleacherz filled the room with star power, fashion, and energy.

The evening brought together style, music, and community for a celebration that surpassed every year before it, a true toast to two decades of impact.

Guests arrived dressed to the nines, filling the room with the kind of style Fashion Bomb Daily has championed since day one, and the energy inside made clear this was a milestone unlike any other in the brand’s history.

Bruce Glen….

Jaillyle…

….and Mahogani Collections ripped the runway.

The Breakfast Club’s Loren Lorosa lit up the night with her spectacular hosting skills.

Le Kool Champagne flowed all night as DJ Monday Blue and Gud Girl traded off on the decks, keeping the room moving before handing things off to a Belo Records after party that ran the celebration all night.

Twenty years in, Fashion Bomb Daily has never thrown a bigger night than this one. If this is what year 20 looks like, year 21 has a lot to live up to. The event was sponsored by Bask & Lather Co., Beyond the Bleacherz, Teknique Agency, Salt XO, and Belo Records.

Photo Credit: Rodney Pointer/JusToShoots