The Bomb Fashion Show 2025: A Night to Remember Featuring Meagan Good, J.Bolin, and more Presented by Mielle Organics with Official Makeup Sponsor Juvia’s Place

Lights, camera, action… and a ton of couture!

The energy was electric and magnetic at the Bomb Fashion Show last night held at Hotel Indigo Williamsburg’s Willow Hall. With circular chandeliers, and models that painted the runway, we saw fashion in full force.

Presented by Mielle Organics and our Official Makeup Sponsor Juvia’s Place, the show was hosted by the beautiful Meagan Good. We had a variety of fashionable celebrities sitting front row including Lesa Milan who emceed, Amerie, Joseline Hernandez, Justin, and King Combs, and of course our multi-hyphenate CEO, Claire Sulmers.

Sulmers partnered with fashion architect, Misa Hylton to deliver an incredible runway show that was captivating with a multitude of show-stopping moments. Featuring fourteen visionary designers from across the country like J.Bolin, Laurel DeWitt, and FGM Bespoke, the evening was nothing shy of extraordinary. Special performances by Madison Star, and Lizzen, left our guests enchanted, and on their toes.

Our Fashion Bomb attendees were also treated to fabulous gift bags with goodies from our sponsors including Mielle Organics, Juvia’s Place, Yelle Skincare, Crowned Skin, BDonnas, Becky with the Good Hair, Darling Hair, Afia, and Big Mouth Toothbrush. Not to mention, our stylish bar that was stacked with T Capri Tequila for some of the most crafted mixology masterpieces.

Opening the show was Dallas Texas finest, J. Bolin who left the audience enthralled with his avant-garde collection that consisted of rich neutral, and brown tones. Models glided down the runway in silhouettes that were progressive, eye-catching, and a testament of J.Bolins exceptional talent.

J.Bolin wasn’t the only one gaining momentum on the runway, as designer Laurel Dewitt’s silver and gold chain-mailed looks were ultra-fabulous with high-fashion edge. No wonder she has Beyonce, Cardi B, and Kylie Jenner teams knocking on her door.

In addition to other designers like Monaco Columbia, Le Antoinette, Ant LaMour who set the stage ablaze, founder of FGM Bespoke Tiara Peach shut it down during the finale of the Bomb Fashion Show . With colorful mink, and chinchilla fur coats, skirts, and accessories, her collection was rooted in luxury, and prestige- epitomizing opulence in every way.

Ahead, check out some of our fabulous attendees, who arrived to the Bomb Fashion Show, dressed to impress in their all black and white ensembles. It was great to see everyone unleash their inner fashion exhibitionist, and we look forward to seeing you next year!

A special thanks to the Fashion Bomb Team who help bring Claire Sulmer’s vision alive including Misa Hytlon, Mecca Moore-Henson, Legendary Damon, Jasmine Blandford, Sal DeMaio, Sherene Lynch, Alisha Colins, Rashidah Young, Craig Kirby, Janel Smith, Jodi Whyte, & all of our Fashion Bomb volunteers!

If you would like to sponsor or be apart of next year’s Bomb Fashion Show, email Events@fashionbombdaily.com! XoXo Until Next time!

Photocredit: Getty/ IG Reproduction