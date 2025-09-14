The Bomb Fashion Show 2025: A Night to Remember Featuring Meagan Good, J.Bolin, and more Presented by Mielle Organics with Official Makeup Sponsor Juvia’s Place

Posted by Rashidah Young
Posted on

Lights, camera, action… and a ton of couture!

The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen Feat

The energy was electric and magnetic at the Bomb Fashion Show last night held at Hotel Indigo Williamsburg’s Willow Hall. With circular chandeliers, and models that painted the runway, we saw fashion in full force.

The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 53049

Presented by Mielle Organics and our Official Makeup Sponsor Juvia’s Place, the show was hosted by the beautiful Meagan Good. We had a variety of fashionable celebrities sitting front row including Lesa Milan who emceed, Amerie, Joseline Hernandez, Justin, and King Combs, and of course our multi-hyphenate CEO, Claire Sulmers.

The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen42480
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 111

Sulmers partnered with fashion architect, Misa Hylton to deliver an incredible runway show that was captivating with a multitude of show-stopping moments. Featuring fourteen visionary designers from across the country like J.Bolin, Laurel DeWitt, and FGM Bespoke, the evening was nothing shy of extraordinary. Special performances by Madison Star, and Lizzen, left our guests enchanted, and on their toes.

The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 3
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 90 4
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 4933

Our Fashion Bomb attendees were also treated to fabulous gift bags with goodies from our sponsors including Mielle Organics, Juvia’s Place, Yelle Skincare, Crowned Skin, BDonnas, Becky with the Good Hair, Darling Hair, Afia, and Big Mouth Toothbrush. Not to mention, our stylish bar that was stacked with T Capri Tequila for some of the most crafted mixology masterpieces.

The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 24029

Opening the show was Dallas Texas finest, J. Bolin who left the audience enthralled with his avant-garde collection that consisted of rich neutral, and brown tones. Models glided down the runway in silhouettes that were progressive, eye-catching, and a testament of J.Bolins exceptional talent.

The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 8002
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin And More Presented By Mielle Organics With Official Makeup Sponsor Juvias Place Image 1757903887 1
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin And More Presented By Mielle Organics With Official Makeup Sponsor Juvias Place
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin And More Presented By Mielle Organics With Official Makeup Sponsor Juvias Place Image 1757903887 3
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin And More Presented By Mielle Organics With Official Makeup Sponsor Juvias Placeimage 1757903887 2

J.Bolin wasn’t the only one gaining momentum on the runway, as designer Laurel Dewitt’s silver and gold chain-mailed looks were ultra-fabulous with high-fashion edge. No wonder she has Beyonce, Cardi B, and Kylie Jenner teams knocking on her door.

The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 3429448
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 4
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 530490
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 5934059

In addition to other designers like Monaco Columbia, Le Antoinette, Ant LaMour who set the stage ablaze, founder of FGM Bespoke Tiara Peach shut it down during the finale of the Bomb Fashion Show . With colorful mink, and chinchilla fur coats, skirts, and accessories, her collection was rooted in luxury, and prestige- epitomizing opulence in every way.

The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 53948
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 42739
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 42049

Ahead, check out some of our fabulous attendees, who arrived to the Bomb Fashion Show, dressed to impress in their all black and white ensembles. It was great to see everyone unleash their inner fashion exhibitionist, and we look forward to seeing you next year!

The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 888
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 12234
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 23
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 4594 0
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 4323
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 21
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 345
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 354 0
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 8
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 16
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 19
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 6
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 145
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 20
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 284209
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 232390
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 32404
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 44539
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen
The Bomb Fashion Show 2025 A Night To Remember Featuring Meagan Good JBolin Laurel DeWitt And FGM Bespoke Presented By Mille Organics Special Performances By Madison Star And Lizzen 18

A special thanks to the Fashion Bomb Team who help bring Claire Sulmer’s vision alive including Misa Hytlon, Mecca Moore-Henson, Legendary Damon, Jasmine Blandford, Sal DeMaio, Sherene Lynch, Alisha Colins, Rashidah Young, Craig Kirby, Janel Smith, Jodi Whyte, & all of our Fashion Bomb volunteers!

If you would like to sponsor or be apart of next year’s Bomb Fashion Show, email Events@fashionbombdaily.com! XoXo Until Next time!

Photocredit: Getty/ IG Reproduction

Related Articles