Look of the Month May 2026: Coco Jones in Geyanna Youness , Remy Ma’s Birthday Dress, Megan Thee Stallion at Miami Swim Week, and Queen Latifah at the AMA’s!

May 2026 delivered some of the most talked-about fashion moments of the year. From red carpets to pool decks, our readers could not get enough. Here are the top five looks of the month as determined by Fashion Bomb Daily’s most viewed posts.

Coco Jones led the pack with the most viewed look of the month. The singer and actress wore a powder blue tiered tulle midi dress adorned with satin bow embellishments by Geyanna Youness to the Strung screening and opening night of the 30th Annual American Black Film Festival, drawing over 605,000 views from our readers.

Remy Ma’s birthday dress came in at a close second, racking up 563,404 views. The rapper celebrated in style, turning heads in a green satin cutout gown accessorized with statement jewelry. It was a birthday look worthy of the occasion.

Megan Thee Stallion brought the heat to Miami Swim Week, appearing onstage in a neon green bikini set that sent the crowd wild. With 375,016 views, Meg proved once again that she is one of the most fashion-forward entertainers in the game.

Queen Latifah made a powerful statement at the AMAs, stepping out with her family in a sharp forest green skirt suit. The look drew 277,921 views and served as a reminder that classic, tailored dressing never goes out of style.

Rounding out the top five, another standout moment from Mariah the Scientist at the American Music Awards, styled in a custom look from Ebay by stylist Jac Fleurent . The look kept readers clicking and commenting with 268,860 views, proving that May was a month full of unforgettable style.

Which look was your favorite? Let us know in the comments.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction