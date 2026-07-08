On the Scene: Georges Chakra Couture Fall/Winter 2026/27 Show Review — Held in Karl Lagerfeld’s Former Mansion + Cardi B Wears Blue Runway Look

Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene at the Georges Chakra Couture Fall/Winter 2026/27 presentation in Paris, held in the gilded salon of Karl Lagerfeld’s former mansion — a setting as storied and grand as the collection it housed.

The designer opened his show notes with a meditation on black. Not as a color chosen for its appeal, but for what it demands. In black, every proportion becomes more just. Every line takes on its full meaning. Nothing can be hidden. Georges Chakra has returned to this truth season after season, and for Fall/Winter 2026/27, he leaned into it fully.

The collection was elevated enough for the couture calendar yet accessible enough to land effortlessly on any red carpet worldwide — a balance that few Houses manage to strike with such consistency. Silhouettes ranged from a sculptural off-the-shoulder black mermaid gown with pleated hem detail and crystal embellishment, to a velvet column dress with sheer striped body-mapping, a sleek strapless corset look with a vinyl skirt, and a black feather and fringe mermaid gown that moved like water down the runway. A gold sequined cape gown with black velvet bow detail offered one of the collection’s most memorable moments, before a fuchsia one-shoulder feather-trimmed look broke through the darkness — and then black reclaimed the runway for a powerful close.

The collection proved even more prescient hours later, when Cardi B was spotted wearing a look straight from the Georges Chakra runway — a testament to the House’s red carpet relevance and the immediate impact of its designs.

Among those in attendance was Fashion Bomb Daily Founder and CEO Claire Sulmers, who called the show one of the standout moments of Paris Haute Couture Week.

Photo Credit: Bruno Ngarukiye