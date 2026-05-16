On the Scene at Gucci’s Cruise Show in New York City: Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan, Iman, and More!

Gucci transformed the heart of Times Square into a runway spectacle for its Cruise show, bringing fashion, celebrity, and New York energy together for one of the season’s biggest moments. Guests arrived in signature Gucci looks ranging from tailored suiting and leather separates to glamorous outerwear and statement accessories, while the streets of Manhattan served as the backdrop for the star-studded presentation.

Mariah Carey made a grand entrance wearing a full Gucci look, embracing the label’s signature glamour for the evening.

Kim Kardashian stepped out in a gray fur-trimmed ensemble from Gucci Fall 2026, while Lindsay Lohan opted for a black leather look from the same collection featuring a zip-front jacket and coordinating slit skirt.

Iman attended in a black pinstripe Gucci suit paired with oversized sunglasses and a classic Gucci handbag.

The runway itself featured an unexpected mix of fashion icons, celebrities, and cultural figures. Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, and Cindy Crawford all took to the runway during the presentation, adding even more star power to the already buzzworthy event. Their appearances blended Gucci’s fashion heritage with pop culture nostalgia, making the Cruise show one of the most talked-about fashion moments in New York City this week.

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Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction