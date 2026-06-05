Erica Campbell Wore a Bruce Glen Fuchsia Teal Bubbles Rugby Set Available at Fashion Bomb Daily Shop

Erica Campbell brought bold color and playful energy to her recent press tour looks, stepping out in a standout Bruce Glen Fuchsia Teal Bubbles Rugby Set — available now at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

The two-piece set featured a fuchsia and teal striped design with sheer bubble overlay detailing, giving the look a fun, fashion-forward edge. Campbell paired the set with Nike Cortez sneakers, keeping the overall vibe relaxed yet polished.

The look was styled by stylist J. Bolin, with assist from stylist Mek Styles.

Bruce Glen is a New York-based designer known for bold prints, vibrant color combinations, and elevated sportswear-inspired silhouettes. The Fuchsia Teal Bubbles Rugby Set is a prime example of the brand’s signature aesthetic — eye-catching, wearable, and unapologetically fun.

The full set is available at FashionBombDailyShop.com.