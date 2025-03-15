Michelle Williams Stuns in a Multicolor Bruce Glen ‘Amoeba Set’ on the Tamron Hall Show (Shop the Look Here!)

Award-winning singer and actress Michelle Williams hit up the Tamron Hall show earlier this week, and she looked absolutely flawless in a multicolor Bruce Glen ‘Amoeba Set,‘ styled by Wilford Lenov.

Available for purchase at Fashion Bomb daily Shop, Williams styled her $175 Amoeba Camp shirt, and $295 matching pants with black sandals and gold hoop earrings.

She kept her glam neutral allowing her natural facial features to shine through, and kept her straight hair pulled back. She spoke candidly with Tamron Hall about everything ranging from the importance of mental health to potentially working on hew own solo album in the future.

She is currently starring in the Broadway production of “Death Becomes Her” at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre where fans can see her talented skills on full display.

It’s was great to watch the beautiful Michelle Williams zealously share all the wonderful things she’s been working on.

Photo Credit: IG/ Reproduction/ @WilfordLenov