WWIB: Ella Mai Vs. Beyonce in Retrofete and Sheryl Lee Ralph Vs. Tamron Hall in Ronny Kobo (Shop The Looks Here!)

The question is: WHO WORE IT BETTER?

Singer Ella Mai and Beyonce were spied in a black and white Retrofête suit on different occasions but they both styled the double breasted suit in their own individual way.

Queen Beyonce wore the Retrofête Fall 2024 runway collection to a horse racing event in California, and she gave ultimate preppy vibes.

Opting for the full set, including the double breasted Lucina blazer, layered with the matching trench jacket and mini skirt, Bey looked so high fashion. Her black tights. pointy toe stilettos and platinum hair color added to her glamour appeal.

Contrary to the ‘Cowboy Carter’ singer, Ella Mai wore the matching blazer and mini skirt set on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but chose not to wear the trench coat as a third layering piece.

She kept her hair pulled back in a bun showcasing her beautiful facial features, and instead of pointy stilettos she slayed the scene in black feather pumps.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and TV Host Tamron Hall were also spotted rocking the same look with minor styling adjustments. Both ladies wore a brown Ronny Kobo Amschel Houndstooth Cut-Out Jumpsuit that had a deep V-neck, notched lapels, and cutout details.

Ralph wore her jumpsuit to the Glsen Rise Up LA event while be honored with the Champion Award. She wore a dark brown cami underneath with a medium brown belt, and brown stilettos.

Hall, on the other hand, opted for a white button up shirt and tie under her Ronny Kobo jumpsuit while shooting her Tamara Hall show. Rather than a medium brown belt, she went for a skinny brown belt that stitched in her small frame.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images