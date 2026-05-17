Izabel Goulart in Black Sheer Roberto Cavalli Archive at the “Garance” Screening During the 79th Cannes Film Festival

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Izabel Goulart attended the “Garance” screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France wearing Roberto Cavalli Archive.

Izabel Goulart In Black Sheer Roberto Cavalli Archive At The Garance Screening During The 79th Cannes Film Festival Outlook Gud5qear

The Brazilian model wore a sheer black tulle column gown featuring a high neckline and long sleeves, intricately embroidered with tonal jet beading and sequin embellishments. The silhouette incorporated see-through lace detailing throughout the body, creating a layered texture against the fitted shape.

N1 Izabel Goulart In Black Sheer Roberto Cavalli Archive At The Garance Screening During The 79th Cannes Film Festival

Adding movement and drama to the look, feather embellishments cascaded along the hemline and cuffs, giving the archival Roberto Cavalli design a theatrical finish on the Cannes red carpet.

9090 Izabel Goulart In Black Sheer Roberto Cavalli Archive At The Garance Screening During The 79th Cannes Film Festival

Goulart paired the gown with softly waved side-parted hair, diamond drop earrings, and understated glam, allowing the craftsmanship and detailing of the dress to remain the focal point.

📸: Getty Images c/o Cavalli

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