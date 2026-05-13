Rihanna Spotted on Mother’s Day in an Oversized Black Suit and Chanel Wicker Bag with A$AP Rocky

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Rihanna stepped out on Mother’s Day alongside A$AP Rocky in a coordinated street style moment that balanced tailoring with accessories. The singer wore an oversized black suit featuring strong shoulders and wide-leg trousers, paired with pointed snakeskin pumps and oversized shield sunglasses. She accessorized with layered jewelry and carried a woven Chanel top-handle bag along with a burgundy quilted tote.

3 Rihanna Spotted On Mothers Day In An Oversized Black Suit And Chanel Wicker Bag With AAP Rocky

A$AP Rocky complemented her look in a tan belted trench coat with red leather accents, dark denim, black boots, and narrow sunglasses. The duo were photographed arriving together at night in New York City, continuing their streak of coordinated off-duty fashion moments.

6 Rihanna Spotted On Mothers Day In An Oversized Black Suit And Chanel Wicker Bag With AAP Rocky

Rihanna’s relaxed suiting silhouette and mix of textures gave the look a polished yet understated feel, while Rocky leaned into structured outerwear with utilitarian details. Together, the pair delivered a muted palette accented by rich burgundy and gold tones.

1 Rihanna Spotted On Mothers Day In An Oversized Black Suit And Chanel Wicker Bag With AAP Rocky
2 Rihanna Spotted On Mothers Day In An Oversized Black Suit And Chanel Wicker Bag With AAP Rocky

Photo Credit: Mark Red Studios

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