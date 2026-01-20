Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out at Dont Be Dumb Album Release Party in Miu Miu and YSL

Rihanna posed alongside A$AP Rocky at his Dont Be Dumb album release party, delivering a polished evening look rooted in luxe textures and rich tones.

For the occasion, Rihanna wore a $5,700 Miu Miu cotton satin bomber jacket, layered effortlessly over a cognac silk satin and lace slip dress by Yves Saint Laurent.

The pairing balanced utilitarian outerwear with lingerie-inspired elegance, a combination that has become a signature of her off-duty event style.

She completed the look with Louis Vuitton accessories and a confident, pared-back beauty approach, letting the fabrics and silhouette take center stage.

A$AP Rocky complemented her look with a refined, tonal ensemble that aligned with the understated yet intentional mood of the night.

Together, the couple made a coordinated appearance that felt relaxed, cohesive, and fashion-forward—fitting for a celebration marking a major musical moment.

