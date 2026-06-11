Jordyn Woods’ Game Day Style at the NBA Finals: Custom Tailored by Zunyda, LaPointe, and More

Jordyn Woods Has Been Throwing Fits Courtside at the NBA Finals

While Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks have been making history on the court, his fiancée Jordyn Woods has been making history of her own on the sidelines — one outfit at a time.

The model and entrepreneur has become one of the most watched style stars of the NBA Finals, showing up to each game with a look that is equal parts intentional and effortless. Fashion Bomb Daily has been tracking every fit, and the verdict is clear: Jordyn’s game day style is in a league of its own.

Her go-to designer for the Finals has been Tailored by Zunyda, the custom label that has consistently delivered body-conscious, fashion-forward pieces that photograph beautifully under arena lighting. Each custom look has felt specifically crafted for the moment — bold enough to stand out courtside, polished enough to command attention on every camera cut.

But Jordyn hasn’t been one-note. She has mixed in elevated pieces from LaPointe, keeping the lineup fresh and unpredictable. She has also incorporated denim looks and New York Knicks gear into the rotation, showing that she can move seamlessly between high fashion and fan loyalty without missing a beat.

The throughline in every look has been her lucky Wood by Jordyn clutch bag — a signature accessory that has become as recognizable as the fits themselves, showing up game after game as her constant courtside companion.

Jordyn’s Finals style has been a masterclass in dressing for a moment. She’s supporting her man, repping the team, and doing it all while looking like she just stepped off a runway. The Knicks may have made history — but Jordyn made sure the fashion was just as unforgettable.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction