Best Dressed at the 2026 NBA Finals: Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift, Nas, Taraji P. Henson, and More

The New York Knicks didn’t just make history on the court this Finals season — they made history in the stands too. With some of the biggest names in entertainment showing up game after game, the 2026 NBA Finals became one of the most stylish sporting events in recent memory. Scroll on for some of the most stand out looks:

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

The most talked-about courtside couple of the Finals was without question Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who showed up to Game 4 at Madison Square Garden in matching Chrome Hearts his and hers denim looks. Chalamet wore a Chrome Hearts denim jacket and cross-embroidered jeans, while Jenner paired a white tank with matching Chrome Hearts cross-embroidered jeans and silver sandals. The Knicks made history that night — and the fits were just as iconic.

Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay

Taylor Swift brought her Knicks spirit to the front row, posing with Law & Order icon Mariska Hargitay courtside. Swift kept it fun and fan-forward in a custom Stevie Knicks tee and Versace chain sandals, while Hargitay laced up in Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneakers in a Jalen Brunson colorway featuring a distinctive turquoise upper. Two icons, one legendary night.

Nas

The Queens rap legend showed up to the Finals looking every bit the fashion icon he is, wearing a $6,875 Enfants Riches Déprimés Mother Child grey jacket with black leather collar. The rare, high-craft piece was the perfect blend of downtown cool and New York pride — exactly what you’d expect from Nas.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson brought effortless cool to the arena, posing with RZA and others courtside in an Acne Studios denim jacket. The look was relaxed, chic, and entirely on brand for one of Hollywood’s most stylish women.

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods turned the NBA Finals into her personal fashion week, showing up to every game in a carefully curated look. Her go-to has been custom Tailored by Zunyda, mixed with pieces from LaPointe, denim, and Knicks gear — all topped off with her now-iconic lucky bag. She supported fiancé Karl-Anthony Towns in style from opening tip to the final buzzer.

Azzy Milan and Fat Joe

Father-daughter duo Azzy Milan and Fat Joe made one of the most memorable fashion statements of the entire Finals. Azzy showed up in a Knicks jersey dress, $180 Steve Madden Morals Boots, and Chanel shades — all anchored by a jaw-dropping $250,000 Hermès limited edition Faubourg Birkin bag. Dad Fat Joe matched the energy in a Louis Vuitton varsity jacket.

From Chrome Hearts to Hermès, from custom tees to rare jackets, the 2026 NBA Finals proved that the fashion in the stands was just as championship-worthy as the basketball on the court. New York showed up — and showed out.

Photo Credit: @nyknicks / IG/Reproduction