Magic Johnson, Cookie Johnson in Dries Van Noten, and EJ Johnson in Gucci Snake Shorts Set Enjoy Family Dinner in Croatia

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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The Johnson family brought serious style to their recent trip to Croatia, stepping out together for a dinner that doubled as a style moment.

Magic Johnson Cookie Johnson In Dries Van Noten And EJ Johnson In Gucci Snake Shorts Set Enjoy Family Dinner In Croatia 1

Cookie Johnson wore a Dries Van Noten red silk cape gown featuring a striking spiral checkerboard print, paired with a white matte crocodile Hermès Birkin for a pop of contrast against the bold pattern.

3 Magic Johnson Cookie Johnson In Dries Van Noten And EJ Johnson In Gucci Snake Shorts Set Enjoy Family Dinner In Croatia

EJ Johnson opted for a vintage Gucci snake-print silk-chiffon two-piece, styling the sheer long-sleeve top with matching silk-blend shorts, finished with a green Hermès Birkin bag.

Magic Johnson Cookie Johnson In Dries Van Noten And EJ Johnson In Gucci Snake Shorts Set Enjoy Family Dinner In Croatia IMG 7512

Magic Johnson kept things sharp in a Versace printed silk twill slim shirt, its graphic geometric pattern paired with simple navy trousers for a polished, easy look.

898 Magic Johnson Cookie Johnson In Dries Van Noten And EJ Johnson In Gucci Snake Shorts Set Enjoy Family Dinner In Croatia

We love to see it!

Magic Johnson Cookie Johnson In Dries Van Noten And EJ Johnson In Gucci Snake Shorts Set Enjoy Family Dinner In Croatia

What do you think?

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Johnson family

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