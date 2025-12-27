The Fabys 2025: Vote For The Most Fashionable Man of the Year Including A$AP Rocky, Gunna, Jim Jones, Timothée Chalamet, and More!

The Most Fashionable Man category at The Fabys 2025 honors men who consistently influence how style is worn, interpreted, and talked about.

Whether through red-carpet risk-taking, tunnel fits that spark conversation, or a long-standing commitment to personal style, this year’s nominees reflect the evolution of menswear as both cultural expression and creative power.

Below, meet the men whose fashion choices helped define the year.

1. Gunna

Gunna’s style is rooted in modern luxury with a streetwear sensibility. Known for clean silhouettes, rich textures, and monochromatic palettes, his looks feel effortless yet intentional. Whether dressed in tailored outerwear or relaxed designer separates, Gunna represents a refined approach to contemporary hip-hop fashion.

2. Kai Cenat



Kai Cenat’s fashion influence reflects the power of digital culture. His style leans playful and trend-driven, often mixing bold colors, oversized proportions, and statement accessories. What sets him apart is authenticity—his looks resonate because they feel natural to his personality and audience.

3. Damson Idris

Damson Idris embodies modern elegance. His fashion choices favor sharp tailoring, elevated basics, and classic menswear codes refreshed with contemporary styling. Whether in formalwear or off-duty looks, Idris consistently delivers polish without sacrificing individuality. Elevating his fashion influence even further, Idris debuted his Didris jewelry line at the Met Gala, signaling his expansion from style icon to creative tastemaker with a growing footprint in luxury design.

4. Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is one of menswear’s most fearless innovators. His style blends fashion, identity, and intention—often experimenting with silhouettes, cultural references, and expressive details. In particular, he consistently turns heads at Formula 1 weekends, where his ensembles shine against the glint of the sunlight, transforming race-day arrivals into fashion moments. Hamilton’s wardrobe choices challenge convention while remaining deeply personal and forward-thinking.

5. A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky remains a defining force in men’s fashion. His ability to merge high fashion with streetwear has shaped an entire generation’s approach to style. From daring tailoring to unconventional accessories, Rocky’s looks consistently feel editorial, influential, and ahead of the curve. Alongside his partner Rihanna, and now as a father of three, his style has evolved with added depth and intention—balancing creative risk with a refined, grown-man confidence that reflects both his personal life and cultural influence.

6. Fat Joe

Fat Joe’s fashion presence reflects confidence and longevity. His style balances luxury labels with bold statement pieces, proving that personal style evolves without losing authenticity. He represents a seasoned approach to fashion rooted in self-assurance.

7. Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet continues redefining red-carpet dressing for men. Known for embracing unconventional silhouettes, bold colors, and fashion-forward tailoring, his style challenges traditional expectations and expands what modern menswear can look like.

8. Jim Jones

Jim Jones brings Harlem-bred swagger to luxury fashion. His style often pairs statement outerwear with sharp layering, blending streetwear roots with elevated details. His looks feel confident, expressive, and deeply tied to personal identity.

9. LeBron James

LeBron James has transformed athletic arrivals into fashion moments. His tunnel fits showcase tailored suiting, bold textures, and refined color palettes, reinforcing his role as a leader both on and off the court.

10. Fabolous

Fabolous is synonymous with timeless Brooklyn style. His approach favors clean lines, luxury fabrics, and meticulous attention to detail. Consistency is his strength—his looks never feel forced, yet always feel relevant.

11. Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs is known for fearless experimentation. His fashion choices frequently play with color, proportion, and texture, making his style unpredictable and conversation-worthy.

He approaches fashion with the same confidence he brings to the field.

12. Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum’s style is defined by individuality. His love for expressive tailoring, playful prints, and distinctive accessories sets him apart in menswear conversations. His fashion philosophy proves that personal flair never goes out of style.

13. Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart’s fashion evolution reflects refinement and intention. His wardrobe favors structured tailoring and elevated casualwear, presenting a polished image that aligns with his growth as a global entertainer and brand.

14. Spike Lee

Spike Lee’s style in 2025 is a masterclass in consistency, cultural pride, and personal branding. Known for his sharp tailoring, signature Knicks colors, and unmistakable eyewear, Lee’s fashion choices are never accidental—they’re an extension of his voice as a filmmaker and cultural icon. Whether seated courtside, appearing at premieres, or attending industry events, his looks blend classic menswear with bold statements rooted in Black identity and New York heritage. In a year where trends came and went, Spike Lee stood out by staying true to himself, proving that authentic, intentional style is timeless—and always best dressed.

From boundary-pushing creativity to timeless sophistication, these nominees represent the many ways men showed up stylishly this year.

Vote now for Most Fashionable Man at The Fabys 2025 and decide who truly set the standard.