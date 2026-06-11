Azzy Milan and Dad Fat Joe Step Out in Louis Vuitton and a $250K Hermès Faubourg Birkin Bag at the New York Knicks NBA Finals

It takes a special kind of confidence to bring a $250,000 bag to a basketball game — and Azzy Milan pulled it off effortlessly.

The social media personality and daughter of rap legend Fat Joe attended the New York Knicks NBA Finals game in style, turning the arena into her personal runway. For the occasion, she kept it fan-first in a New York Knicks jersey dress, but elevated the entire look with some serious accessories.

The standout piece was undoubtedly her Hermès limited edition Faubourg Birkin bag, valued at approximately $250,000. The rare architectural bag — designed to resemble the façade of the iconic Hermès flagship store on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris — is one of the most coveted and collectible pieces in the Hermès universe. Carrying it courtside at an NBA Finals game was a bold and undeniably iconic move.

She completed the look with $180 Steve Madden Morals Boots in tan and black and Chanel shades, proving that luxury and team spirit can absolutely coexist.

Dad Fat Joe held his own in a Louis Vuitton varsity jacket, making it a full family fashion moment. The apple clearly doesn’t fall far from the tree — both father and daughter showed up to the Finals dressed to impress.

With the Knicks making history this Finals season, Azzy Milan and Fat Joe made sure the fashion in the stands was just as memorable as the action on the court.

Photo Credit: @nyknicks / @azzymilan