Jay-Z Wore His New Afro and a $1,183 Bode Lucky Draw Embroidered Jacket to the NBA Finals in New York City

Jay-Z proved once again that his style is as iconic as his catalogue. The rap mogul was spotted in New York City attending the NBA Finals wearing a $1,183 Bode Lucky Draw embroidered jacket, styled by longtime collaborator June Ambrose.

The black wool zip-up jacket featured hand-embroidered four-leaf clover motifs with red and green detailing — a signature of the New York-based Bode label, known for its artisanal craftsmanship and vintage-inspired aesthetic. Jay-Z kept the rest of the look clean and understated, pairing the statement jacket with a white tee, black Margiela trousers, and white sneakers.

Bode, founded by Emily Bode Aujla, has become a favorite among style-conscious men who appreciate quality construction and one-of-a-kind detailing. The Lucky Draw jacket is a prime example of the brand’s approach — effortlessly cool without trying too hard.

June Ambrose, who has styled Jay-Z for years, continues to keep him at the forefront of men’s fashion. The pairing of a high-craft piece like Bode with a relaxed, street-ready silhouette is precisely the kind of styling that makes Jay-Z’s off-duty looks so consistently compelling.

The $1,183 Bode Lucky Draw embroidered jacket is available at Farfetch.

Photo Credit: @therealnicoleeeeee