Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Posed with Her Daughter Aaradhya in a Pink Sophie Couture Gown at the L’Oréal Paris Lights on Women’s Worth Gala at Cannes 2026

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked her 24th year at the Cannes Film Festival with a series of memorable appearances, including a mother-daughter moment at the L’Oréal Paris Lights on Women’s Worth Gala — an annual event celebrating new and emerging female filmmakers.

For the occasion, the former Miss World was styled by Mohit Rai in a powder pink gown from Sophie Couture. The structured, body-hugging strapless dress featured a corseted bodice and embellishments at the shoulder and sides, paired with a chiffon cape adorned with a pink brooch. ￼ She completed the look with diamond earrings, rings, soft side-parted curls, and dewy makeup.

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Joining her for the first time at a formal Cannes event was her daughter Aaradhya, who turned heads in a ruby-red caped gown, styled similarly to her mother’s look. ￼ Aaradhya, 14, has previously accompanied Aishwarya to the festival but this marked her first appearance at an official event. ￼

Other attendees at the gala included Eva Longoria, Gillian Anderson, and Sofia Carson.

📸: Vendetta Daily/Reproduction