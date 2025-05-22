Rihanna Stepped Out in a Black Brandon Maxwell Cutout Dress with A$AP Rocky in a Brown Calvin Klein Trench Coat in Cannes

Can you believe that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will soon become a family of 5? It seems like yesterday when they debuted their hit song “Fashion Killa,” and now 12 years later, they have a whole family.

The stylish couple who is currently in Cannes for the annual film festival, were captured on a romantic date at a seaside restaurant called Palm Beach. For the evening outing, Rihanna highlighted her baby bump in a black one shoulder dress by Brandon Maxwell that had a front cutout, and a high slit.

We’re almost certain she didn’t find this black maxi number in the maternity department, but leave it to Rihanna to challenge the status quo. She opted for black mules with a clear strap, and a rectangular clutch bag that was innovative.

A$AP Rocky who has proven that he’s one of dandiest men of them all, looked sharp in a brown Calvin Klein FW 25 trench jacket that he layered over a Calvin Klein wool suit that had exaggerated lapels. His black Rayban shades framed his face well, and his Tiffany & Co vintage 18K Atlas Groove Earclips enhanced his handsome facial features.

On our Instagram page, Rihanna and Rocky’s post has amassed 44K likes with many fans speculating if the duo may have had a disagreement prior to stepping out of their black car. @Livelovelair commented, “They look like they had an argument on the way there,” while @morghan_b counter-comment read, “That man has literally shown his care and love for Rih in every way, the one time he “seemingly” isn’t attentive ya’ll up in arms! Geesh the video was 10 seconds.“

Whether they were arguing or not, Rihanna was still glowing from head to toe. It’s also important to highlight that they’re human at the end of the day, and every day isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. We love that despite it all, they are standing by each other side, growing, and ultimately expanding their family.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction/ @badgalriri