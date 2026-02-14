Rihanna Attends the AWGE New York Fashion Week Show in a Black Monochromatic Look Alongside A$AP Rocky

We are officially in New York Fashion Week mode, and Rihanna made a special appearance at the AWGE fashion show yesterday in an all black look that was provocative.

AWGE is a creative agency founded by Ri’s beau A$AP Rocky, and acts as a in-house collective for fashion, music, and videos. A$AP first debuted his AWGE runway show during Paris Fashion Week in 2024, and it was refreshing to see him return to his hometown New York this season.

Rihanna sat front row, alongside the “A$AP Mob,” with a playful smize that exuded confidence. She wore a black leather coat that had fur trim, and layered it over a black lace bralette, blending delicacy with structure. She accessorized with black sheer footless stockings, and pointy toe stilettos, and her oversized black shades added a mysterious touch.

Back stage, “love was definitely on the brain,” as Rihana congratulated A$AP Rocky following a warm embrace. He seductively held on to her waist, with a grin that implied he just might be ready to make baby #4.

On our Fashion Bomb daily instagram page, one person commented, “Rocky imma need you to stay off my girl for a good 9 months; we need that album,” while another shared, “The way this man be loving on my girl should be studied!!! I want the for ALL MY GIRLS. “

A$AP Rocky is in his grove. Not only was he named the new House Ambassador for Chanel, but his latest album,”Don’t Be Dumb” reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and his AWGE fashion show was a total success.

Rihanna has been in the spotlight for over two decades, and so it’s great to see her support her partner during this pivotal time, giving him the opportunity to shine.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @Hiphopnews, IG/Reproduction