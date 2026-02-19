Fashion Bomb Couple: Joey Bada$$ and Serayah Serve Winter Romance at New York Fashion Week

Fashion Bomb Couple Joey BaddA$$ and Serayah brought the heat during New York Fashion Week in a series of well-coordinated looks that would make anyone take a second look.

Known for their standout style and incredible streetwear, the couple who first linked up in 2021 at a mutual friend’s birthday party, have been going 5-years in the paint. They’re now engaged, and welcomed their first child back in February 2025.

On one evening out in New York City, the stylish duo brought out their mink coats with Serayah looking ultra chic in a black and green fur coat that was glamorous and luxurious. Underneath her coat, was a black strapless embroidered mini dress that was complimented with the matching fur hem.

Mirroring his wife-to-be, Joey pulled out a black double breasted suit that was sharp and dapper against his beautiful chocolate skin. He stepped into winter luxury with his grey fur bomber coat that added sophistication, and opulence. His black shades had a gold metallic frame, adding flamboyance to his ensemble.

On another occasion during New York Fashion Week, the couple opted for neutral tones with Serayah looking fabulous in a khaki dress that had a dramatic collar, and brown fur sleeves. She accessorized with nude pumps for a cohesive finish, and gold statement earrings that were perfect against her curly updo.

In addition, Joey kept things oversized in a white button up top with a stripe tie, and nude flare khaki pants. His chocolate brown wool coat was right on trend for the season, and his black cap added a nice streetwear component.

Serayah and Joey BadA$$ are solidifying their title as one of the most fashionable couples out!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm….?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction