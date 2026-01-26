Rihanna Makes a Bold Statement in WS26 Maison Alaïa Tiger-Print Jacquard and Matching Heels

Rihanna has been spotted all around New York helping to promote her beau A$AP Rocky’s fourth studio album, “Don’t Be Dumb” that has officially reached #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

She let us hear her ROAR in a $7,050 Maison Alaïa tiger-print jacquard coat that was a standout sensation. She looked as if she was in her habitat with matching $1,850 tiger-print calf hair pumps that gave us the perfect dose of maximalism.

If you’ve experience just how brutal and intense New York weather is this season, then you know how brave the Barbadian Princess is for stepping out with bare legs. She wrapped her self with a long brown fur stole that gave rich auntie vibes.

The mother of three, is still in her fashion bag and her ensemble felt very editorial as if she was off to a fashion show. Her bold red lip and black oversized shades added drama, and her gold choker and diamond necklace added a regal touch.

Representing primal energy, tigers are known to be symbolic of raw power, protection, royalty and new beginnings, and perhaps Rihanna’s tiger print outfit was an embodiment of the stage in her life that she’s currently in.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm….?

Photo Credit: @itsmoss__