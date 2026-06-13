Democratic Republic of Congo National Team Arrives at 2026 FIFA World Cup in Matching Leopard-Print Suits by Alvin JMAK

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s national team, known as The Leopards, made a historic return to the FIFA World Cup stage in 2026 — their first appearance in 52 years — and they arrived in unmistakable style.

The squad touched down in coordinated black suits featuring bold leopard-print lapels, courtesy of emerging designer Alvin JMAK. The look was equal parts sartorial and symbolic, with the leopard print nodding directly to the team’s nickname and national identity.

The ensembles were completed with crisp white dress shirts, black ties, and gold panther brooches, while several players carried Louis Vuitton luggage, adding to the elevated arrival aesthetic.

The look quickly captured attention across social media, with fans and fashion observers alike celebrating the team’s confident, culture-forward presentation before a single ball was kicked.

Photo Credit: @upnextdesigner