Fashion Bomb Couple: A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Step out to the Gotham Awards in a Black Chanel Suit and a Pink Off-the-Shoulder Balenciaga Gown

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out to the 35th annual Gotham Awards on Dec. 2, making quite a statement on the red carpet.

The ‘We Found Love‘ singer look sensational in a pink Balenciaga off-the-shoulder gown designed by the brand’s latest Creative Director, “Pierpaolo Piccioli” Voluminous in shape, and elongated at the hem, Rihanna owned this statement dress.

RiRi’s black leather opera gloves highlighted the pockets on her dress, showcasing the perfect amount of contrast to the soft hue. Her pink feather hat added dimension to her ensemble, and perhaps this is one of the flyest looks we’ve seen her in this year.

The ‘Fashion Killa‘ rapper, who Chanel officially named as a brand ambassador, opted for a black Chanel suit that he layered over a white button up top, and paired with Oxford shoes. A$AP’s black leather handbag was characterized with gold hardware that mirrored the accents on his suit jacket.

