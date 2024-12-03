Fashion Bomb Couple: Rihanna Attended the 2024 Fashion Awards with A$AP Rocky in a Turquoise Christian Lacroix FW02 Look with YSL Heels, and a Tyler Ellis Clutch

A$AP Rocky once rapped in his hit song ‘Fashion Killafeaturing Rihanna,

“My b**** a fashion killer, she be busy poppin’ tags, she got a lot of Prada, The Dolce and Gabbana, I can’t forget Escada, and that Balenciaga.”

Now 10-years later, with two children and a myriad of successful businesses, the fashion duo is still turning heads and making power moves in some of the most stylish and avant-garde ensembles.

Last night, RiRi and A$AP Rocky locked arms on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards in London and all eyes were on them.

Rocking a turquoise Christian Lacroix FW02 fur ensemble with the matching statement hat, and YSL pointy-toe pumps, Rihanna gave us a reinterpretation of her black and white Chanel fur look that she stepped out in leading up to the 2023 MET Gala.

Contrary to his leading lady, A$AP Rocky opted for a navy Bottega Veneta structured jacket with the matching trousers, and a white button up top with a red leather tie. In true fashion, his cornrow braids were designed to perfection, and his diamond earrings added a nice touch next to his polished smile.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images

